Celtic’s Furuhashi scores a brace and league-leading 17th goal
Glasgow, Scotland – Forward Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a brace and took his season’s tally to a Scottish Premiership-best 17 goals on Wednesday as league leaders Celtic thumped St. Mirren 4-0 at home.
Furuhashi latched onto a ball sent into the box by his Japanese compatriot Reo Hatate and scored with a deft lob in the 35th minute to make it 2-0 before sliding home Jota’s low cross from the left in the 53rd minute for a 3-0 lead .
“Kyogo’s obviously been on fire for quite a while,” said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. “It’s just his movement, the quality of his finishing is always there. I was really pleased with the quality of our goals.”
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
.