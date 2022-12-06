The Boston Celtics are firing on all cylinders.

Boston is shooting 40.2% from three-point range as a team so far this season. If the 2022-23 campaign were to end today the Celtics would break the NBA’s all-time three-point percentage team record and it wouldn’t even be close. The record currently is held by the 2021-22 Miami Heat who shot 37.9 as a team from deep.

With the Celtics shooting at a historic as a team, obviously individually there are some Massive numbers. Backup point guard Malcolm Brogdon is leading the NBA and shooting a blistering 49.4% from long range. The Celtics aren’t only getting hot shooting from Brogdon, though.

Big man Al Horford and wing Sam Hauser have the fifth and seventh-highest three-point percentages in the NBA at the moment. Horford is shooting 46.6% while Hauser has connected on 46.2% of his attempts. Forward Grant Williams isn’t far behind and is shooting 45.6% from three this season, good for 12th in the NBA. Derrick White also is in the top-20 sitting at No. 18 with a three-point percentage of 43.4%.

While these numbers may not exactly be sustainable, the Celtics have been able to keep it up for a quarter of the entire season. Boston is 20-5 and with Robert Williams returning to the lineup soon, his presence is just going to open up more space for shooters so maybe they actually can.

While the numbers may not look exactly the same when the season comes to a close, the Celtics have certainly proven they can shoot this year.

Scroll to Continue Celtics Fans Will Certainly Love NBA’s Three-Point Percentage Leaderboard Celtics Star Forward Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Being MVP Front Runner Marcus Smart Gives Positive Update on Injured Hip After Celtics Big Win vs. Raptors

Further Reading

Celtics Star Forward Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Being MVP Front Runner

Marcus Smart Gives Positive Update on Injured Hip After Celtics Big Win vs. Raptors

The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Raptors Game

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

[Film Room] How the Celtics Stifled the Nets, Delivering Their Best Defensive Performance This Season

Celtics Fans Will Absolutely Love Robert Williams’ Latest Injury Update