Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Officially Set To Lead Team Giannis At 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Joe Mazzulla is having himself a year.

The Boston Celtics interim head coach was thrust into the team’s top spot just before training camp and has helped lead the Squad to the best record in the NBA at 36-15 through 51 contests.

Boston has had so much success that Mazzulla and his staff will be coaching Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Utah.

The NBA All-Star team head coaches are typically the Eastern and Western Conference head coaches of the conference leaders Midway through the season. The NBA has altered its rules and now a head coach cannot coach the All-Star team in back-to-back seasons, so in those cases, the head coach from the second place team takes the lead.

Mazzulla is the first Boston head Coach to take the reins at the NBA All-Star game since Brad Stevens led the Eastern Conference All-Stars in 2017. Mazzulla joins Stevens, Doc Rivers (twice), Chris Ford (once), KC Jones ( four times), Bill Fitch (once), Tommy Heinsohn (four times) Red Auerbach (11 times) as the only head coaches in team history to lead an All-Star team.

Further Reading

1:1 with Paul Pierce on What the Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Means to Him; Jayson Tatum’s Growth, His Evaluation of Boston’s Season, and More

The Latest is Marcus Smart’s Status; Another Celtics Starter May Miss Saturday’s Game vs. Lakers

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Knicks: Boston’s Offense Hurts Its Defense in Overtime Defeat

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday’s Celtics-Knicks Overtime Thriller

Here’s How Celtics Responded to Jaylen Brown’s Late Missed Free Throws in Loss vs. Knicks

Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot

For the Celtics, a Quiet Trade Deadline May Prove the Best