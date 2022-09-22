Celtics Coach Ime Udoka facing suspension for violating team rules

Report: Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team rules Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Boston Celtics might be without their head coach to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action — including a significant suspension — for violating organizational guidelines. It is unclear at this time what team rule(s) Udoka violated.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach confirmed Wojnarowski’s report.

If Udoka is indeed suspended, the Celtics would have to lean on one of their assistant coaches in the interim. Damon Stoudamire is the likely candidate with Ben Sullivan, Joe Mazzulla, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins also on Udoka’s staff.

Losing Udoka for an extended period of time would be a tremendous blow to a Boston team that thrived in his debut season as head coach. The Celtics finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 51-31 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, then made it to the NBA Finals where they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The C’s will begin training camp later this month and begin the preseason on Oct. 2. The regular season opener is scheduled for Oct. 18 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.