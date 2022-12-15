This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Celtics center Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The time has finally come for the Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday night when the Celtics begin a six-game homestand versus the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Charania’s report came just after the Celtics announced their latest injury report, which listed Williams as questionable.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Williams is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA and also capable of chipping in around 10 points per game. His athleticism is off the charts and his shot blocking presence is a real thorn in opponents’ side.

Ex-NBA player calls Celtics’ recent 4-2 road trip ‘terrible’ in stunning take

He had knee surgery in September and was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks before returning to basketball activities. Williams has been practicing and scrimmaging with the Celtics for over a week.

Getting Williams and Al Horford back in the lineup will be a massive boost to Boston’s frontcourt and strengthen the team’s defense.