Celtics at Spurs: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics continue their stay in Texas when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Boston stopped a two-game losing streak to start this road trip when the Celtics handily beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-95 on Thursday. It helped make up for an inexplicable loss prior to that when they gave up 150 to Oklahoma City Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their previous game. It wasn’t like Luka Doncic was missing in the Celtics blowout, either. Doncic scored 23 points to lead Dallas but Boston was just firing on all cylinders and clamped up on the Slovenian star.

Jayson Tatum notched his second career triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Jaylen Brown scored 19 as the Celtics won handily to the point where Doncic didn’t even play in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs are also coming off a win that stopped a losing streak as they beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 in a race for the top Lottery pick. The Spurs had lost three in a row but were led by Tre Jones with 25 points. The win also came without two of San Antonio’s leading scorers in Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. How will the Spurs rise to the much harder challenge of facing Boston through those injuries?

