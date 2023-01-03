Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports

It’s Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Robert Williams III has been listed as questionable.

As for the Thunder, they have ruled out Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson and Lindy Waters III.

