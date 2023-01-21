Celtics And Raptors Injury Reports

It’s Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have ruled out Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko and Otto Porter Jr.

Dalano Banton has been listed as questionable.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button