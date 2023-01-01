Celtics And Nuggets Injury Reports

On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III is listed as questionable.

As for the Nuggets, Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green have been ruled out.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button