Celtics And Nuggets Injury Reports

On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III is listed as questionable.

As for the Nuggets, Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green have been ruled out.

Jamal Murry is questionable, while Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon are both probable.

NBA’s official injury report

The two teams faced off (in Boston) in November, and the Celtics won 131-112.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of playing time.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of playing time.

Both teams are currently at the top of their respective conferences.

The Celtics enter the Matchup as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 26-10 record in 36 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Celtics are 11-5 in the 16 games they have played away from Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Nuggets, they are 23-12 in 35 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and a very impressive 13-3 in the 16 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.