Celtics And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Robert Williams III has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green.

Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown have both been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Sunday.”

The Celtics enter the Matchup in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA).

They are 26-10 in 36 games and 11-5 in 16 on the road.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 23-12 record in 35 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and a very impressive 13-3 in 16 at home.

The two teams faced off in Boston in November, and the Celtics blew out the Nuggets 131-112.

All-Star Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Both teams have the potential to be contenders for the 2023 NBA Championship.