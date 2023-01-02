Celtics And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Robert Williams III has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green.

Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown have both been upgraded to available.

