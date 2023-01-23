Celtics And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari and Malcom Brogdon.

As for the Magic, they will be without Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield.

Jonathan Issac has been upgraded to available.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button