Celtics And Hornets Injury Reports

It’s Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Celtics have ruled out Jaylen Brown, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable (personal reasons).

Meanwhile, the Hornets will be without James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre Jr.

