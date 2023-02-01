Celtics alum Kevin Garnett and JR Rider are in their time guarding NBA greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Once, Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett and Portland Trail Blazers star JR Rider were opponents on the court, but now they are interviewer and interviewee on the Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast that features the Big Ticket and Rider diving deep into the days when they battled on the hardwood.

In the exclusive interview, KG gets into it with the Oakland native to talk about playing against Legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, and Rider’s history as an NBA All-Star Dunk Contest icon among many other basketball Tales from their time in the league as players .

To hear what the pair had to say about their time together in the Association — as well as what Rider and Garnett have to say about the NBA of today — take a look at the clip Embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire