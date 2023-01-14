Celtics alum Kemba Walker reportedly headed to Italy’s Olimpia Milan

Could Veteran Boston Celtics alum Kemba Walker be heading to Italy soon? Multiple reports are relating that the former UConn standout will sign with Italian club Olimpia Milan after clearing his requisite medical examinations.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Walker is on his way to Milan to get checked out, and that “if he passes his medical, he could be managed in playing time and become a key weapon for a struggling Olimpia (translated via Google Translate). The former Celtics point guard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was cut, after which he signed with the New York Knicks, only to fall out of their rotation.

Dealt to the Detroit Pistons, Walker was then again waived, signing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks until cut again on Jan. 6.

With no NBA suitors calling, it seems, Walker has elected to take his talents to Europe so he can continue his playing career a bit longer.

We wish him nothing but success with this new chapter of his basketball journey.

