Celtics alum Kemba Walker has huge return to NBA action with Dallas Mavericks (highlights)
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is back on the court in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, and made quite the splash in his 2022-23 season debut with the Mavs, putting up a state line nice enough to elicit a “love to see it” from star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
The former UConn standout put up 32 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and a block in 42 minutes of floor time, shooting 12-of-25 from the floor, 4-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 4-of- 6 from the Charity stripe. Walker had just 2 turnovers and as many personal fouls to his name in his first game of the Mavericks’ current campaign, one he sent into overtime with a clutch make.
To see Kemba’s big return with Dallas, take a look at the clip Embedded below courtesy of the NBA on ESPN Youtube channel.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire