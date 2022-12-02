Celtic very interested in 9-goal Dutch Attacker

Celtic are “very interested” in Dutch Attacker Said Hamulic, TuttoMercatoWeb in Italy have reported this week.

The outlet believes that Clubs from France, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands are tracking the progress of the versatile forward, who currently plays for Stal Mielic in the Polish top flight. But it’s said Celtic are showing the most activity regarding the striker.

Hamulic, who is eligible to feature for both the Dutch and Bosnian national teams, has scored a healthy nine goals so far this season while assisting four in 17 league appearances.

Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 22-year-old can play on the left flank or through the middle, fitting the profile for Ange Postecoglou who likes his Squad members to be able to feature in multiple roles.

Celtic have been linked with a number of Strikers recently amid reports that Giorgos Giakoumakis may be looking for a January exit after failing to agree new contract terms.

Postecoglou is relaxed about that situation, as we discussed earlier, but has often talked up the need for Celtic to be Agile and prepared for any Squad departures.

Celtic’s interest in Hamulic probably falls into that category as a player being scouted or identified should a need arise in the Bhoys camp.

Nevertheless, it’s a name to keep note of heading into another potentially busy transfer window.

The Bhoys have already unveiled centre-back Yuki Kobayashi while right-back Alistair Johnston has been widely reported to be on the verge of a switch to Glasgow.

