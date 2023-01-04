Celtic ‘to raise’ VAR concerns with SFA after Rangers Flashpoint

Celtic are reportedly set to approach the Scottish FA with fresh concerns they have about VAR.

It follows on just after Monday’s Derby Clash with Rangers, which finished 2-2 at Ibrox.

While it was an entertaining game of football, it has been somewhat overshadowed by a controversial Flashpoint during the second half.

Carl Starfelt Unleashed a shot at the edge of the box. At close-range, it appeared to Strike Connor Goldson’s hand inside the area.

On-field official John Beaton did not award a spot kick for the incident.

VAR checked the situation, but Willie Collum and his team did not advise Beaton to check the pitchside monitor to review it.

It’s not the first time that reports have emerged claiming that the Champions were seeking clarification over the VAR process.

Back in November, the club were said to be angry over Jota’s offside goal against Motherwell at Fir Park after it was revealed that one of the cameras wasn’t focusing on the play.

Now, according to the Daily Record, Celtic are set to go to the SFA about the incident from Monday’s game.

Celtic are believed to be unhappy about the video technology’s usage during the games against Hearts, Ross County and Dundee United too.

On the incident relating to Connor Goldson’s handball, IFAB rules have been referenced to try to clear the situation up.

An scenario from the game’s law makers reads: “The referee allows play to continue as the hand/arm position was the result of the player’s natural (reflex) movement and did not make the body unnaturally bigger.

“The referee must judge each situation on its Merit and the Laws of the Game clearly states that the referee must decide if the hand/arm position can be justified by the player’s body movement for that particular incident.

“Referees must apply the ‘spirit’ of the Law and an Instinctive reaction to protect the face which does not make the body unnaturally bigger is usually not penalised.”

READ MORE: Ex-FIFA referee explains Rangers vs Celtic Connor Goldson penalty call

However, former Fifa referee Stuart Dougal has explained the ruling surrounding John Beaton’s decision not to award a penalty for Connor Goldson’s ‘handball’.

Speaking on the BBC’s VARdict programme, Dougal offered further insight, saying: “I have had a number of texts coming through. We have to look at what the laws of the game say first of all.

“The current laws at the moment are, did the player make himself unnaturally bigger? Has there actually been a handball?”