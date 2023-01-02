Celtic Skipper McGregor Clears up run-in with Rangers’ Barisic

Callum McGregor has moved to play down his on-field run-in with Rangers defender Borna Barisic during today’s game.

The Celtic Captain clashed with the Croatian around mid-way through the first half at Ibrox.

The pair have certainly been seen exchanging words on the pitch during previous games.

However, things appeared to get heated in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Ibrox, as they had to be separated by their teammates and John Beaton.

Scotland international McGregor insists there was nothing in the coming together, as he preferred to focus on Kyogo’s crucial late equalizer.

He told BBC Sportsound: “It was fine, just handbags. We will focus on ourselves and hopefully by the end of the season we will have a good outcome.

“It’s a massive goal in the context of the season. It keeps us where we were coming into the game, but in terms of performance, we could have been a lot better.

“The boys showed their character to keep going even if things are against us. You don’t get it right all the time.

“We are always learning and we are Humble enough to know we can get better. It keeps us where we are, we are in a good space.”

READ MORE: Sportscene pundits in unanimous Connor Goldson handball verdict

Meanwhile, tonight’s BBC Sportscene pundits were unanimous in their views over Connor Goldson’s handball incident during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Celtic.

The controversial moment happened during the second half of today’s powderkeg Derby fixture at Ibrox.

With the score still in Rangers’ favor, Goldson appeared to handle the box inside his own box after a shot from Carl Starfelt at close range.

John Beaton waved away the penalty claims, and VAR did not step in to advise that Beaton reviewed the situation.

Kyogo would go on to equalize in the dying embers of the match.

However, the handball situation has remained a key talking point after the clash.

Both Shaun Maloney and Neil McCann agreed that the officials got this call wrong and that Celtic should’ve received a penalty.

While the former felt it would’ve been harsh on Goldson, he thought a spot kick should’ve been awarded.