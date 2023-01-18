Celtic reportedly make ‘improved’ offer for 14-goal striker

Celtic’s search for a new striker may have taken another twist as the Hoops look to make more additions to the squad before the transfer window closes.

This time the Hoops have been linked with a player that the club has previously been linked with in the January transfer window, South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

The Daily Record reported at the beginning of January that the player’s club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, were not going to sell the player even though the Hoops had made an offer.

Now South Korean football journalist Ross Davis has reported on Twitter that the Bhoys have made an improved bid for the striker.

Twitter: Celtic have put in an improved bid for Oh hyun-kyu of Suwon Bluewings #KLeague #Transfers (@kleaguenglish)

Oh scored 14 goals for his club in the K-League last season, and that form could well have caught the attention of Celtic’s scouts, as the Hoops look to sign more strikers.

READ CELTIC VERDICT:

At the moment we don’t know what the Celtic Frontline will look like when the transfer window closes in a fortnight. Kyogo will still be a Celtic player, but will Georgios Giakoumakis? With all the speculation surrounding his future, it seems only a matter of time until he leaves the club.

Could Oh Hyeon-gyu be the latest striker to join the Hoops Ranks in the next fortnight? That remains to be seen, but if the reports are true and Celtic have made an improved bid for the player, they must be keen to bring the 21-year-old to Glasgow.

There would be a risk in the Hoops signing the player, as it could take him a while to get up to speed with the Scottish game, but Ange Postecoglou would correctly point out that it didn’t take the likes of Daizen Maeda or Reo Hatate long to get up to speed with Scotland when they joined the Hoops last January.

You have to think that any striker who joins Celtic at the moment will be second choice behind Kyogo, and that could have an impact on the players that are willing to join the club, so that could have an affect on any striker that possibly joins Celtic over the next few weeks, will they be content being the second choice forward?

All will become clearer over the next few weeks, as the Hoops will probably sign a striker, and we will find out Oh Hyeon-gyu is the player that will challenge Kyogo for the main striker role at Celtic Park, only time will tell.