Celtic players Matt O’Riley and Saed Haksabanovic “hysterical” and “bemused” at handball penalty award

You have to hand it to the Record, they really have the ability to make a story out of absolutely nothing.

This one really scrapes the bottom of the barrel though.

This is the Headline and opening line to the article in question:

Matt O’Riley in Celtic handball hysterics as Hatate and Haksabanovic caught in Bemused penalty award reaction

The trio were in the dug-out and could be seen looking over Kevin Clancy’s shoulder as he watched the Efe Ambrose incident on the monitor.

Right, first things first.

You can’t be Hysterical and Bemused at the same time.

To be Bemused is to have feelings of wry amusement from something that is surprising and perplexing.

It’s kind of the opposite to hysterics.

In fact the complete opposite.

To be Hysterical is to be affected by wildly uncontrolled emotion.

So bemusement and hysterics are completely in contrast with each other.

Maybe the editor of the Record didn’t learn the basics of the English language and that’s why garbage like this gets past him?

Either way, this particular language has been used to make a story from a non-story.

All of a sudden, everybody is paying attention to the fact that Celtic are having some VAR decisions going their way for a change.

The media are using every chance they get to discuss it.

This particular drivel is just another attempt at that.

It’s all based on assumptions.

Tell me, honestly, are the paragraphs below not total desperation when it comes to trying to make controversy out of nothing?

A video taken from the stand captures Celtic substitutes Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Sead Haksabanovic all looking over Kevin Clancy’s shoulder as he studied the monitor behind the home dug-out after Craig Napier in the VAR room had asked the referee to check a potential handball by Ton stopper Efe Ambrose. Morton gaffer Dougie Imrie was unhappy at the time it took for Clancy to look at the incident and a clip circulating on social media shows the frustration from the home support over the length of the time it took while Hatate, O’Riley and Haksabanovic appeared to find the whole thing quite amusing as they peer behind Clancy.

Wow, big deal!

The Celtic players are trying to get a glimpse at the VAR monitor.

The whole process is taking an eternity and in the video provided in the article, curiosity is clearly getting the better of the Celtic players.

Twitter: Check out the hilarious facial expression of 旗手 恙央 Reo Hatate as Kevin Clancy deliberates over the VAR penalty decision… https://t.co/1A0RaTJAdn (@fast_sin)

But they aren’t hysterical.

They aren’t even amused.

They look slightly amused and that’s obviously at the length of time it’s taking for Kevin Clancy to come to a decision.

When you read the Headline in this article, it gives you the impression the Record are trying to say the Celtic players were Laughing at Dougie Imrie’s side’s misfortune at conceding the penalty.

In fairness, it was a harsh one.

But we’ve been on the end of plenty of those.

Now that we have one awarded in our favor, the press is all over it.

Making stories out of non-stories.

Just to highlight that Celtic got another decision in their favor.

Wait to see how silent they are when we have another stinker of a decision going against us in the future.

Nobody will be Hysterical or Bemused then, will they?