Celtic must sign a striker with 24 goal contributions in 13 games

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 05: Angelos Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic looks on during a Celtic Training Session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group F match against Real Madrid at Lennoxtown Training Center on September 05, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic were let down by their finish in the Champions League this season. Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis have been excellent for the club during their time at Parkhead, but their displays in Europe’s elite competition were not the best. The Greek international found the back of the net once while the Japanese forward ended up drawing a blank.

Perhaps, it was never a good idea to go into a Champions League campaign with just two strikers, with Daizen Maeda capable of playing there if the situation calls for it but never the most prolific in front of goal.

Thus, maybe Celtic should consider adding a third striker to their ranks in the near future. And there seems to be a Spectacular 22-year-old making a name for himself in Norway right now.

Casper Tengstedt currently plays for FK Rosenborg and it would be an understatement to say that he has been in world-class form this season. According to statistics from Transfermarkt, the Danish youth international has scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in 13 appearances for the Norwegian club.

It is safe to say that Tengstedt could be a man in demand in the near future. And Celtic should certainly check if a move is possible.

You do not end up scoring 15 goals in 13 games if you are not a very good finisher. On top of that, he has scored goals in previous clubs as well and it is not like Tengstedt has hit a purple patch all of a sudden.

He looks like someone who can develop into a very good striker, especially considering the fact that he is still just 22 years of age and expected to get even better with time. Of course, with the kind of form that he has been in, there is expected to be a lot of interest in his signature.