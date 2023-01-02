Celtic must ask questions of the SFA after more VAR nonsense; what Michael Nicholson previously said

It seemed inevitable there would be some sort of VAR controversy in its debut Glasgow Derby and, unfortunately, for the umpteenth time this season, it was Celtic on the receiving end.

Connor Goldson looked to clearly handball a Carl Starfelt shot in the box in the second half, with his arms raised away from a natural position to deflect the ball.

Not only did John Beaton not consider it a penalty, the VAR officials at Clydesdale House determined it wasn’t even worthy of a sideline review.

In isolation, the decision is one thing. But in the context of other handball decisions that have been given this season it’s ludicrous. Everyone knows how punitive current handball guidelines are and VAR has been there to enforce that – Celtic know that well.

Yet, in this case, it wasn’t. Where is the consistency? It’s something Celtic must ask of the Scottish FA and it won’t be the first time this season.

Chief Executive Michael Nicholson Revealed at the AGM late last year that Celtic contacted the association following a controversial non-call in our first VAR match at Tynecastle.

They made it clear it’s something the club would be monitoring, in terms of consistency in the application of the rules and guidelines, stating [The Herald]: “It’s easy to get caught up in individual decisions one way or the other. It seems that handball is applied in different ways in varying countries.

“What we have as a club – and all Clubs in Scotland have it – is an interest in having the best possible match officials and regulation of matches so we can focus on football. As we mentioned last year – and as Ian Bankier almost got into trouble with – we have for many years lobbied the SFA and the SPFL to make sure we got the best match officials possible.

“The first step with that was pushing for VAR – which worked out well. The second stage was to raise our concerns about VAR with the SFA. In relation to the specific incident (at Hearts) we asked questions about how the rules had been applied. I think it is inevitable that with the early stages of VAR there are going to be some teething issues. But you can rest assured that we do continue to press that issue with the SFA and the SPFL.”

It’s now again time to press this issue with the SFA and SPFL, as Nicholson stated Celtic would do. With consistency apparently falling Apart despite the introduction of costly infrastructure and technology, we’re not seeing much bang for our buck.

Celtic again had to raise a VAR issue after a Jota goal was ruled offside at Fir Park, with the SFA even releasing a statement to admit their hired staff didn’t correctly record the incident. The rollout has been pretty shambolic, even through the excuses of teething problems and the SFA’s PR drives hailing its success.

What will they say this time? It’s unlikely we’ll ever know – but the club must at least seek an explanation and push for better consistency across the board so these decisions don’t continue to feel so random and frustrating, despite clear evidence.

