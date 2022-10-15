Celtic loanee Shining as he scores world-class goals

A Celtic fan with a flag stands outside Celtic Park in Glasgow on December 17, 2016 before the Scottish Premiership football match between Celtic and Dundee United. The “Old Firm” Derby between Celtic and Rangers, whose 404th edition is scheduled for December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, is one of the most intense in Europe and reflects the violence of a city cut in half. / AFP / ANDY BUCHANAN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY ALISTAIR WATSON (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic have a lot of great options right now and they only seem to be growing, as was evidenced by the performance that Sead Haksabanovic has been putting in recent times and the likes of Alexandro Bernabei and Aaron Mooy managed to Impress in the game against Hibernian as well. Thus, it is hard to get into Ange Postecoglou’s team at the moment.

So, it should not come as a surprise that a number of players have been sent out on loan and one of the most prominent names on that list is that of Mikey Johnston.

Johnston had struggled to get into the team in recent years and had slid down the pecking order, thanks to the fact that he was almost always injured. Naturally, he was not expected to get much playing time this season at Parkhead and was sent out on loan to Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

That is proving to be the right decision as well, as Johnston is enjoying his time in Portugal and showing the glimpses of his potential.

Celtic loanee scores world-class goal

Johnston ended up scoring a brace in a Taca de Portugal game vs Canelas 2010. And the first of those two strikes was a sight to behold.

Johnston picked up the ball on the left-wing of his own half and went on a mazy run, finding his way past five Defenders before putting the ball into the back of the net.

It just showed why he was so highly rated while coming through the youth ranks at Celtic and expected to develop into a first-team star. This was not his only good performance for Vitoria either as he has been making a good impression. One can only hope that he carries on like this and remains fit, and then, he might have a role to play for the Hoops next season.