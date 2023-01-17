Celtic have fitness concerns over potential 34-goal signing

With Georgios Giakoumakis seemingly set to move to Japan, Celtic are on the lookout for a new striker, and there are reports that the Bhoys might be looking closer to home for their new frontman.

The Scottish Sun is reporting that the Hoops are interested in signing 25-year-old Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

The player has been in very good form since returning from a long-term injury, although the report states that the Hoops are ‘examining game-play data to ensure he is fit enough to cope with Ange Postecoglou’s high-tempo game’ which perhaps indicates that the Bhoys have concerns over the forward’s fitness.

Nisbet has scored 34 goals in 87 appearances in his time at Easter Road, and his contract expires in 18 months time.

READ CELTIC VERDICT:

It makes sense that Celtic are doing a lot of studying to ensure that a player like Nisbet – if he is the striker that the Hoops want to sign this month – is going to be fit to be able to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

The striker has certainly shown recently that he has an eye for goals, as since he has returned from injury, he has scored seven goals in six games, which is impressive when you consider how Hibernian have been struggling recently.

There are a number of questions that need to be asked though when it comes to the potential signing of Nisbet, the biggest one being – is he good enough to play for Celtic?

It is hard to tell, as the Hoops will be looking to sign a striker that will take the club to the next level in Europe, and Nisbet might not be that player, but then judging by his struggles in the Champions League this season, Kyogo might not be that player for Celtic either.

If Celtic are wanting a domestic striker that will score goals that will hopefully ensure that the Hoops will go on to win the title, then Nisbet could be a good signing, as he has already shown in the few games he has played for Hibernian this season – including against Rangers – that he knows how to find the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership.

Nisbet might not be too keen about not being the first-choice striker at Celtic like he is at Hibernian, but then if he scores a lot of goals he could force his way into the Hoops side like Giakoumakis did.

We shall find out soon enough if the Hoops are indeed interested in bringing the player to Celtic Park.