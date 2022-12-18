Celtic fans ‘will be excited’ by 51-goal target at Parkhead

Celtic are believed to be planning a move for Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-Sung, and it is a deal that fans should be ‘excited’ about, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Hoops are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, nine points clear of nearest competition Rangers, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still in the market for new signings, with the South Korean fitting the bill.

Celtic transfer news – Cho Gue-Sung

The Scottish Sun first reported that Celtic are one of many teams keen to land the 24-year-old on a deal in January, with the outlet also outlining that he is well-known to Postecoglou, due to his goal against the manager’s Yokohama F Marinos team in the Asian Champions League.

A report from the Scotsman details that the player’s father is likely to hold sway over where his son moves next, detailING that his agent is ‘finalising negotiations’ about a move abroad, although this transfer may have stalled given that this report emerged near the start of December.

In a more recent update, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops are ‘trying to find out’ if there is any chance of a move being possible in January, and now the journalist has delivered his verdict on the player.

What has Jones said about Cho Gue-Sung?

Jones believes that Celtic fans will be happy that the club are identifying January signings at an early stage, while also waxing lyrical about the player’s talent, telling GIVEMESPORT: “Fans will be happy, I think in one sense, to see the club already working and making headway on a new signing.

“He’s really good and I think anyone who has even just watched a highlight reel will be excited about getting him in.”

Did Cho Gue-Sung perform well at the World Cup?

South Korea managed to reach the round of 16 stage in Qatar, before facing the difficult task of taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals, a match that they lost in comfortable fashion, falling to a 4-1 defeat.

In the group, however, the 6 foot 2 Marksman managed to Impress considerably, particularly against Ghana, striking twice against the Black Stars, but unable to prevent his side losing 3-2 on the day, despite receiving the highest SofaScore rating of any player, with an 8.3.

Journalist Jason Lee has praised the forward as being ‘Incredible‘, and this is also evidenced by his scoring record at club level, netting 51 times and providing 16 assists in a total of 136 Appearances since Emerging for Gwangju University, just shy of a goal contribution every other game, as per Transfermarkt.

With Lee also claiming in the same Twitter post that Gue-Sung will ‘definitely be in Europe next year’, Celtic should ensure that they are right at the front of the queue for his signature.

