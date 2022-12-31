Celtic expert delighted by Aaron Mooy as footage emerges

Frank McAvennie was delighted to see Aaron Mooy stepping up to take a penalty for Celtic.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insiderthe former Hoops striker admitted they do not have an established penalty taker and was pleased to see Mooy scoring from the spot when they faced Hibernian on Wednesday (28 December).

As shown is Sky Sports (28 December), the Celts were awarded a penalty after a handball by Hibernian’s Lewis Stevenson.

With Ange Postecoglou’s regular penalty taker Josip Juranovic on the bench, it was Mooy who stepped up to take the spot kick and rifled it past David Marshall.

The Glasgow Giants went on to win the game 4-0 with Mooy netting his first, and second, Celtic goal within the 90 minutes.

When asked if he was surprised the Australian was the one to step up to the spot, McAvennie told Football Insider: “Not really.

“We haven’t got an established penalty taker except for Juranovic.

“I didn’t mind taking penalties. It is about confidence and it was good to see Mooy stepping up.

“He has just come back from the World Cup, he is full of confidence. He has had a couple of weeks break and he looks recharged. Even though he was playing all those games for Australia he looked good.“

The 32-year-old has played 24 games for Celtic so far this season across all competitions.

He has scored two goals and provided four assists.

