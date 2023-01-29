Celtic could ‘rekindle interest’ in 51-goal star at Parkhead

Celtic could ‘rekindle’ their interest in Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung in the summer, journalist Pete O’Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been a target for Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks due to his sparkling performances for both club and country.

Celtic Transfer News – Cho Gue-sung

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News reported that Celtic had made an offer of around £3 million for Gue-sung, leading to representatives of the Glasgow Giants traveling down to London to hold further discussions with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors technical director Ji-Sung Park.

Celtic have not been alone in their attraction towards the South Korea international in the window, with Mainz, Ferencvaros, Minnesota United and fierce rivals Rangers all expressing an interest in Gue-sung’s services.

Despite being close to finalisation, the prospective transfer collapsed a few days later. Korean news outlet Sports Donga detailed that Gue-sung would now stay put beyond January unless “there are decisive variables such as big European Leagues and large proposals from big clubs.”

Of course, Celtic continued their search in the market for another centre-forward, which ended with the purchase of Oh Hyeon-gyu from Suwon Bluewings for £2.5 million.

This has created a Domino effect, as Celtic Poacher Giorgos Giakoumakis now looks set to leave the club, who have accepted a bid from MLS outfit Atlanta United for the Greek ace, as per Fabrizio Romano.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Cho Gue-sung?

Journalist O’Rourke believes that Celtic could reignite their interest in Gue-sung this summer at Parkhead if they are still on the lookout for offensive options.

O’Rourke told GMS: “They’ve got Oh in, who looks a good player and a player that Ange Postecoglou rates highly as well. So Oh’s come in, it’ll probably pave the way for Giakoumakis to leave, but I’m sure Celtic might rekindle their interest in Cho come the summer, if they’re still in the market for forward reinforcements.”

What are Cho Gue-sung’s stats like for club and country?

Gue-sung has been a Pivotal player for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in recent times, becoming one of the most feared forwards in the K League 1 due to his ruthlessness in front of the target.

In 2021/22, the 25-year-old registered 21 goals and five assists from 35 matches in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt – indeed, over his career he has 51 goals to his name.

Featuring at the World Cup in Qatar with the South Korea international side, Gue-sung shot to prominence with an explosive performance against Ghana, netting twice despite eventually being on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline.

For now, at least, it looks as if Celtic have cooled their pursuit of the forward; however, as Australian boss Postecoglou continues to improve the standing of his Talented side both in domestic and continental competition, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Hoops revisited a potential deal in the summer for Gue-sung.

