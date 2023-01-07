Celtic boss makes Incredible Connor Goldson handball claim

Celtic managed to come out of Ibrox with a 2-2 draw, thanks to a late equalizer from Kyogo Furuhashi. The result was an overall positive one for the Hoops, as they maintained their nine point lead at the top of the table. But having dominated early proceedings and gone into the break with a 1-0 lead, they might have been a bit disappointed not to have defeated the Rangers on the day. Unsurprisingly, the Glasgow Derby came with its fair share of controversy as well.

The biggest was without doubt the moment when the ball appeared in Strike Connor Goldson’s hand in an unnatural position. Yet, a penalty kick was not awarded to Celtic despite VAR being in place.

The 2-2 draw meant that the moment was not highlighted as much as it should have been but it is safe to say that that could have proved to be a turning point of the game, and left a lot of Celtic fans feeling hard done by .

Ange Postecoglou did not seem particularly happy either and has never sounded a big fan of how VAR has been implemented. As reported by 67 Hail Hail, the manager said in a press conference:

“To go back to your original decision, it’s a penalty in my mind. Before we even started introducing VAR, it’s always been a penalty. There were only two saves in the game; one by Joe and one by Connor.”

Celtic boss gives classic Ange response to Goldson’s handball question

That is one of Postecoglou’s best responses ever. It is safe to say that a lot of decisions have not gone Celtic’s way this season. Whether it be the handball against the Rangers, or another stonewall penalty against Hearts that was not given.

On the other hand, pardon the pun, Celtic saw a penalty being awarded to Dundee United, for a handball on Alexandro Bernabei that looked completely unintentional with the Argentine not even looking towards the ball when the contact was made.

Despite all these hurdles, Celtic sit at the top of the Premiership though. With 18 more league games to go, they are nine points ahead of the Rangers in second place.