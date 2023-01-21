Celtic 5-0 Morton: Kyogo hits 20 goals for the season as hosts progress in Scottish Cup

Kyogo Furuhashi moved on to 20 goals for the season as Celtic sailed through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable win over second-tier Morton.

Aaron Mooy’s controversial penalty, awarded for handball against Efe Ambrose after a VAR review, put Celtic in front and Kyogo Furuhashi quickly doubled their advantage.

David Turnbull’s tidy finish and another from Kyogo Strike had the hosts four up at the break and Mooy struck his second late on.

It means Ange Postecoglou’s side are the first to claim a place in Sunday’s draw.

It was Morton who started the brighter in Glasgow’s east end.

The long throw-ins of Lewis Strapp were particularly potent, with the left-back starting and finishing a move that drew a save from Joe Hart and offered encouragement to the traveling fans.

Another Morton set play, a corner, allowed a free header for Jack Baird, but Celtic cleared.

Liel Abada tried to take matters into his own hands at the other end and found his route to goal blocked. However, a lengthy VAR review ensued with Abada’s shot having deflected off Baird on to the arm of former Celtic defender Ambrose.

Referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot and Mooy finished confidently. The shaking of Morton manager Dougie Imrie’s head communicated his feelings on the penalty award, which came in one of only three ties this round to use VAR.

Abada and Ambrose were also involved in Celtic’s second, with the defender conceding possession and Kyogo receiving Abada’s pass to finish in the inside right channel.

Strapp could not convert an inviting chance Moments later, instead fouling Alastair Johnston in the process and Abada continued to torment Morton with a shot over.

And Turnbull all but ended the contest with a superbly-struck shot from the edge of the box after Abada and Kyogo combined to set up the Scotland midfielder.

The hosts just kept coming and Grant Gillespie miscued while trying to clear Abada’s cross and Kyogo took advantage with a shot high past goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

Postecoglou gave Tomoki Iwata a debut as a half-time replacement for Callum McGregor, and Mooy was inches away from doubling his tally for the day with a strike off a post from close range before Turnbull tested Schwake soon after.

Abada claimed for another handball after his cross was cut out by Ambrose. The ball did Strike the defender’s supporting arm as he slid to the ground and a corner was awarded.

Johnston’s first Celtic goal almost arrived after intricate passing with Mooy, Schwake smothering the close-range shot.

But a fifth goal arrived when Haksabanovic found Mooy in the six-yard box and the Australian finished ruthlessly.

Player of the match – Liel Abada

The Winger (left) was involved in Celtic’s four first-half goals and rarely let Morton rest

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: “It was really professional. The lads stuck to our principles. We scored some good goals. Since the World Cup, Aaron’s been outstanding for us. He’s been a real key contributor. It was great for Dave to get a start. He worked himself into the game.

“Kyogo’s continuing to score goals and apart from that he works really hard. Him and Liel in the first half were really good, both with their energy and their pressing, helping us in the defensive side of things and helping us the other way.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie: “First 15, 20 minutes, we were well in the game and, again, VAR changes everything. No-one really sees anything. I don’t know how Efe’s meant to get his hand out of the road. It takes a deflection and it’s so close. I just don’t know how they can give a penalty.

“After that, we kind of felt sorry for ourselves, we lost another goal in quick succession. We had a couple of opportunities, but we lose another two goals that Kills our hopes of getting anything.”

Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1Hart 2Johnston4Starfelt18Kobayashi25Bernabe 13Mooy42McGregor14Turnbull 11Abada8Furuhashi38Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

4 Starfelt Substituted for Lawal at 87′ minutes

18 Kobayashi

25 Bernabe

13 Mooy

42 McGregor Substituted for Iwata at 45′ minutes

14 Turnbull Substituted for O’Riley at 77′ minutes

11 Abada Substituted for Forrest at 59′ minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Haksabanovic at 45′ minutes

38 Maeda Substitutes 9 Haksabanovic

17 Neves Filipe

24 Iwata

29 Bain

33 O’Riley

41 Hatate

49 Forrest

50 Lawal

57 Welsh Morton Formation 4-2-3-1 1Schwake 23Grimshaw5Baird12Ambrose3Strap 21Gillespie8Blues 10Quitongo14Crawford11Miller 9Muirhead 1 Schwake

23 Grimshaw

5 Baird

12 Ambrose

3 Strap Substituted for O’Connor at 45′ minutes

21 Gillespie Substituted for King at 45′ minutes

8 Blues

10 Quitongo Substituted for McGrattan at 59′ minutes

14 Crawford

11 Miller Substituted for Garrity at 81′ minutes

9 Muirhead Substituted for Roy at 73′ minutes Substitutes 2 Pignatiello

4 O’Connor

7 Roy

17 McGrattan

18 Garrity

20 Green

25 King

47 Lithgow Live Text Match ends, Celtic 5, Morton 0. Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Morton 0. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Efe Ambrose. Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Tomoki Iwata (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O’Riley. Attempt blocked. Matt O’Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair Johnston. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton). Attempt missed. Bosun Lawal (Celtic) header from the center of the box misses to the right following a corner. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alex King. Substitution, Celtic. Bosun Lawal replaces Carl Starfelt. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alex King. Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda. Foul by Tomoki Iwata (Celtic). Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Goal! Celtic 5, Morton 0. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic. Substitution, Morton. Michael Garrity replaces Calvin Miller. Corner, Morton. Conceded by Carl Starfelt. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.