Cellist Tommy Mesa Joins the Dinin Arts Recitalist Roster

The Milwaukee-based management and representation company will further help the Cuban-American cellist develop his career

Cellist Tommy Mesa has already been represented by Dinin Arts for some time, but his addition to the Recitalist Roster will see him take on a number of recital opportunities and collaborate with other chamber musicians.

Presently the principal cello of the Sphinx Virtuosi, Mesa was the Winner of the 2016 Spinx Competition, which carries a cash prize of $50,000. He has appeared as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, among others. He also performed at the Supreme Court on three occasions.

The Winner of the 2023 Sphinx Medal of Excellence Award and the Astral Artists 2017 National Auditions, Mesa’s upcoming season includes performances at Carnegie Hall, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, The Supreme Court of the United States, Colburn School of Music, and the Kohler Foundation.

“What better way to head into the New Year than with some exciting news!” wrote Dinin Arts on social media. “As of today, cellist Tommy Mesa is a member of Dinin Arts’ recital roster! This includes hot ticket duo programs with pianists Michelle Cann, Olga Kern, and Ilya Yakushev, as well as his new duo program with bandoneonist and composer JP Jofre!”

“We’ve loved representing Tommy for orchestral engagements over the past 9 months, but we simply couldn’t get enough of him! It’s a thrilling time in his Solo career between his 2023 Sphinx Organization Medal of Excellence and debuts with top orchestras and recital series internationally, and we can’t wait to be a part of what’s next!”

“I’m simply Grateful to be working with wonderful human beings who bring loads of passion and care into their work: Sarah Dinin (Founder and Director) and Vera Wilson (Artistic Consultant),” wrote Mesa. “As a soloist, I’ll be working with orchestras and playing recitals with both commissioned and traditional repertoire.”

“I’ll work with colleagues that inspire me as soloists in their own right such as pianists Olga Kern, Michelle Cannand Ilya Yakushev and even more unconventional duos with bandeonist JP Jofre, and organist Greg Zelek. The possibilities here are truly wonderful with beautiful collaborators. It also incorporates a Massive amount of repertoire, all of which will allow me to grow as a human being and cellist.”