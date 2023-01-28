Cellist gets back to Beethoven for Javacya Arts concert

Derek Menchan brings Beethoven to Tallahassee through the Javacya Arts Conservatory’s 2022-2023 Arts-in-the-Heart Concert Series concert on Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral.

Intention and affirmation make the music man

As children, we sat in our rooms staring at the carefully placed glow-in-the-dark stars, fantasizing about what will come. Will we grow to be rock stars or famous politicians? A doctor, a lawyer, a candlestick maker? Will we get what we wish for? For musician and educator Derek Menchan, these moments were karmic and cosmic visions of what was to come. And, as he says, “it’s pretty baller.”

Cellist gets back to Beethoven for Javacya Arts concert

With an eloquent Poetic lilt, Menchan speaks of his journey as an artist as an interactive connectedness and constant communication with the Cosmos through affirmation and intention. He believes he has been guided and, at times, been told by the universe, “That’s good for you” or “No, that’s not what you need right now.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button