Cellist gets back to Beethoven for Javacya Arts concert

Derek Menchan brings Beethoven to Tallahassee through the Javacya Arts Conservatory’s 2022-2023 Arts-in-the-Heart Concert Series concert on Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral.

Intention and affirmation make the music man

As children, we sat in our rooms staring at the carefully placed glow-in-the-dark stars, fantasizing about what will come. Will we grow to be rock stars or famous politicians? A doctor, a lawyer, a candlestick maker? Will we get what we wish for? For musician and educator Derek Menchan, these moments were karmic and cosmic visions of what was to come. And, as he says, “it’s pretty baller.”

With an eloquent Poetic lilt, Menchan speaks of his journey as an artist as an interactive connectedness and constant communication with the Cosmos through affirmation and intention. He believes he has been guided and, at times, been told by the universe, “That’s good for you” or “No, that’s not what you need right now.”

Menchan recalls a story that accentuates his point. When Menchan was a teenager he drew a picture of a string Quartet of animals. A lizard, a tree frog, a mandrel, and a horned owl. “The Lizard is my alter ego. In his hands, he is holding [an] old Italian cello. I drew it when I was 14. I took time to put cracks in special places,” recalls Menchan gleefully. “Only to find out that last year, I went to Chicago, and I’m made aware that that very instrument that I drew was for sale. I now own it. I willed myself that cello. My whole family is gifted that way.”

This gift transcends into the ability to play the cello at a level that surpasses most and fills a room with the lower vibrations that excite Menchan about the cello. However, Menchan admits that the instrument’s possibilities were enticing. “I was attracted to lower vibrations, the lower pitches. The cello has the low side…and it goes up as high as you dare, as high as your chops will take you. I think I was attracted to what the cello can do in jazz and blues…I can dig it.”

Ties to Tally

The role of any parent is to nurture. For a parent of a musical prodigy, there is so much more. As Musicians themselves, Menchan’s mother was a pianist, and his father was part of the Glee club; his parents encouraged Menchan’s early predilection for music. Derek Menchan, having perfect pitch, took to many instruments throughout his early childhood: from the piano at 2, strings at 2, and finally, with his true love, the cello, Entering his life at 8. Throughout it all, he credits his parents’ constant nurturing and introduction to new instruments as his foundation.

Menchan blossomed from a young music student in Orlando to a professional internationally known cellist working in New York City and Houston for numerous orchestras and ensembles, including Houston’s OrchestraX, the Orlando Symphony, and the New York Pro Arte Ensemble.

He earned a Master of Arts from the Manhattan School of Music, where he won the Pablo Casals Award for Musical Accomplishment and Human Endeavor. Menchan had the privilege of studying with some of the greats, like world-renowned Olga Rostropovich, daughter of master cellist Mstislav Rostropovich. After a successful career, he found stability and solace in the classroom.

A self-proclaimed “mad professor,” Menchan is highly regarded at Polk State College in Winter Haven, where he currently teaches in the Humanities and serves as director of the Voices of the People Chamber Music Series, which features Talented Classical musicians.

Although he has traveled the world, Mechan claims strong ties to Tallahassee. His father went to Florida A&M University and pledged Kappa in 1948 on the yard. As a young man, Menchan recalls attending many National Association for the Advancement of Colored People events with his father. They eventually joined the Legacy when they, too, pledged Kappa.

Back to the basics in Beethoven

As described by Menchan, Classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven was a jokester in his music. He fills his scales with displayed accents, Moments of extreme musical dichotomy between pianissimo and crescendo, and an overall charm, which Menchan describes as pleasant and jocular.

Menchan is honored to join forces with pianist Joanna Sobkowska and violinist Kinga Augustyn to play Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major Opus 56, commonly known as the Triple Concerto, at the Javacya Arts Conservatory’s 2022-2023 Arts-in- the-Heart Concert Series.

Although this will be Menchan’s fourth time attempting one of Beethoven’s heroic concertos, he admits that he was tested and forced to go back to the basics to keep up with the Genius of the music. They bought a Metronome to review the music, note by note, beat by beat.

“The cello [part] is so hard, we love it, there is fear and paranoia, it’s really quite difficult,” says Menchan. They then slowed down the music and played the score 100 times a day until the muscle memory came. Menchan states, “there is also an intense view of what you think Beethoven would do. I take the score and ask, what is he saying? … If you don’t know what to say, you won’t know how to say it.”

Derek Menchan continues his Solo musical journey with his latest release of a hot new single, “Don’t’ Dream It’s Over,” found on YouTube.

Join The Derek Menchan trio and the Javacya Elite Chamber Orchestra to witness the beauty of Classical music strung by modern musical marvels.

If you go

What: The Derek Menchan Trio at the Javacya Arts Conservatory’s 2022-2023 Arts-in-the-Heart Concert Series

When: 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 3

Where: St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, 4784 Thomasville Road

Details: donations accepted; visit javacyaarts.com; 800-658-1230; [email protected]

Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the feature writer for the Council on Culture & Arts (COCA). COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (tallahasseearts.org).