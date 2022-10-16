Celeste Davis is the City of St. Petersburg’s new director of arts, culture and tourism

It’s only been a few weeks on the job as the City of St. Petersburg’s new director of arts, culture and tourism, but Celeste Davis is settling in comfortably.

“Things are going really well,” she said. “I actually was saying to a friend yesterday how much I love it more and more every day.”

Davis, who is 60, is a native of St. Petersburg and has a strong and varied arts background. She was most recently the executive director of Tampa Bay Business for Culture and the Arts. She previously served as the community liaison for Fairgrounds St. Pete and was the Creator and host of “The Curious Collector: A Conversation Cafe,” a monthly discussion of “the presence of African Americans in the arts” with the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

Davis also served on the board of directors of Creative Pinellas and received a past Mayoral appointment to the Arts Advisory Committee for the City of St. Petersburg.

She is a Graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta with a degree in English and has a master of fine arts in interior design from The George Washington University. She also holds a certificate in fine art and furniture appraisal from New York University.

Among her many achievements, Davis designed a room for the National Symphony Orchestra show house in Washington, DC and was recognized by The Washington Post as a “new designer to watch.”

Davis has worked in Washington DC and Miami and with arts organizations in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. She’s glad to be back in her hometown.

“I love being back … and focusing on St. Pete and this just wonderful art scene that has evolved in a very kind of natural ad hoc way that I think is so refreshing.”

One of her first orders of business was to help facilitate the Proclamation of the city’s new poet laureate, Gloria Muñoz. The announcement was made during a ceremony at City Hall on Thursday.

Davis is in the phase of gathering foundational information about the future of arts and culture in the city, but she views it being linked to tourism.

“The connection between the arts and cultural scene in St. Petersburg, and St. Petersburg being a destination for so many people, I’d like to make really clear: People come to St. Petersburg for the arts,” she said. “From the Dalí to all of the glass galleries and artists, we have the art walks, we have one of the great mural cities in the country. And that makes St Petersburg a destination and a place where people and families want to come and enjoy and vacation and spend time. I definitely see that as part of what I would like to come from this office which is to spread that good news.”

She thinks that also makes the city attractive to new residents, especially those who can work remotely.

Davis also wants to focus on arts and culture programs that nurture youth. She’d like to make information on existing programs easily available and accessible to parents and has ideas about additional programs.

“When you have a young person who’s able to pursue something that they love, the confidence that’s built with that experience is something that then translates into whatever they choose to do for work,” she said. “We can support that as a community.”