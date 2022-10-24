Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal are among those who will compete in Drive Fore Kids, a new Celebrity golf tournament coming to Falmouth Country Club in June.

Others who will take part in the Charity tournament include actor Patrick Dempsey, Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, former Red Sox star Kevin Millar and former pro tennis player Mardy Fish, organizers announced on Monday. The event, promoted by Portland-based Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, will take place June 21-24.

The tournament replaces the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open, which is being discontinued after being held at Falmouth Country Club the past two summers. The Live and Work in Maine Open donated nearly $250,000 to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital over the past two years.

Charitable partners for Drive Fore Kids will be announced in the coming months, organizers said, along with tournament details and other celebrities who plan to take part.

« Previous