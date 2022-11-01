Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Benefits ‘Heart’ Foundation – Outlook Pasadena

First published in the Oct. 20 print issues of the Pasadena Outlook .

One of the largest celebrity contingents to ever participate in a golf tournament and dinner in Pasadena will gather when A Piece Of My Heart Foundation hosts its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, at Brookside Golf Course.

Award-winning actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Anderson, music legends Smokey Robinson and Jeffrey Osborne, and local Judge Cristina Perez will be among those in attendance.

After a day of golf, the reception begins at 5 pm, followed by dinner.

There will be Raffles and prizes Featured at the dinner in addition to special items offered in the silent auction, including the opportunity to win an evening with Smokey Robinson or Jeffrey Osborne.

“All levels of players are welcome to join us for golf along with the fresh mountain air and a stress-free afternoon on the links,” said Kerwin Manning, who organized the event with his wife, Madelyn. “Then gather your family and friends and come enjoy an evening of food and festivities. Attire is casual with a Hawaiian theme.”

The Charity event will help fund a CPVT (Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia) research coordinator. CPVT, a rare heart disease, resulted in the unexpected death of 14-year-old Morgan Danielle Manning. “Our family immediately felt like a piece of our heart was missing, yet we needed to turn this tragic heartbreaking experience into a way to make a difference in the lives of others. We need your help to save more lives.”

Golf foursomes are available for $750 (single player is $175). Dinner tickets are $125 each (table of eight is $975).

For more information, visit apieceofmyheart.life.