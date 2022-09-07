Celebrations of Greek, Italian heritage and food taking place in Schenectady this week

SCHENECTADY — Festivals celebrating the respective heritage, culture and food of Greece and Italy, and an outdoor art show, will be held in separate downtown locations this coming weekend.

The 17th annual Schenectady Little Italy StreetFest will be held from noon to 8 pm Saturday on North Jay Street. There will be food available for purchase from nearby restaurants, bakeries, pasta and spumoni shops, as well as music on two stages, craft booths, children’s activities, an Italian boutique with novelties and souvenirs and an Italian cultural tent.

Each year, Little Italy’s businesses select a king and queen to recognize for their “exemplary commitment and service to the City of Schenectady,” according to organizers. This year’s king is Mike Saccocio, executive director of the City Mission of Schenectady, with Marisela Fragoso-Del Valle, longtime Schenectady police Officer and first and only female SWAT team member, as queen. The Coronation takes place on the main stage at 5 pm The free festival will be held rain or shine. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Free parking will be available in area lots. A few blocks away, at 510 Liberty St., the 46th annual Greek Festival will be presented by St. George Greek Orthodox Church at the Hellenic Center. It is scheduled for 11 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday, 11 amto 3 pm Sunday. There will be Greek food and pastries for purchase, live music, folk dances, arts and crafts, Raffles and church tours. Full details of the free festival, including menus and schedules, are on the church’s website. Also in Schenectady over the weekend will be the 71st annual Stockade Villagers’ Outdoor Art Show, being held 10 am to 4 pm Saturday (Sunday as rain date) on Ferry and Front Streets in the historic neighborhood.