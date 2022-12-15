Celebration of BLACK LITERATURE – Key West Florida Weekly

The Key West Literary Seminar shifts focus to Black cultural and historical contributions with its 40th edition. “Singing America: A Celebration of Black Literature,” set for Jan. 12-15 at Coffee Butler Amphitheater, will feature discussions and readings with Black American luminaries, including keynote speaker Kevin Young (The New Yorker), Deesha Philyaw (“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies”) and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown. Lori Reid, a longtime island resident and supporter of local nonprofits and the arts, is the chair of this year’s programming.

The Books & Books team member discussed the major milestone of this year’s theme, the need to preserve Black literature, and some of the upcoming speakers she is most excited to hear.

Do you think you have witnessed the unfolding of better stories sitting on your Porch in Bahama Village or behind the counter at Books & Books?

Lori: I think working at Books & Books has afforded me the opportunity to really hear people’s stories firsthand. From local gossip to national politics and all of the relevant issues facing us. The Bookstore is neutral ground for discussing hard topics.

So it beats out your Porch for observation?

Lori: Absolutely. Most people passing by the Porch are going somewhere fast, with no time for personal connections. In the bookstore, I can watch them in the stacks at my leisure and theirs, which often leads to conversation.

You are chairing the Key West Literary Seminar’s next edition. What was the process like for arriving at the theme of “Singing America,” which celebrates Black literature?

Lori: Arlo Haskell, our executive director, brought it up to me during a board retreat before the pandemic. I fully agreed that it was something that I would love to chair, and so I put together a formal presentation and took it to the board for approval. It’s such an important topic, it was perfect for our 40th Seminar.

Why this year in particular for a Black literature focus?

Lori: First, because it was an important milestone, and secondly because as Black historical and cultural contributions are being erased from textbooks, school curricula, and libraries in many states, including our own, it is important that Black literature’s place in American literature is recognized and celebrated.

Has Black literature historically been sufficiently recognized and celebrated by the city and this community?

Lori: There have always been those authors who are recognized by mainstream readers, but there are several less familiar names that have been mainstays to the Black community. There are Black romance, urban fiction, religion, Poetry and even children’s literature books that are often found on Black reading lists. I can’t say whether Black literature has been historically recognized by the city and the community, but there have been many Black authors participating in the Seminar over the years.

How soon do you start assembling a wish list of authors you want to talk at the seminar? Were there people who were a no-brainer?

Lori: We presented a tentative list to the board at the first presentation, took some suggestions from them, and invited back a few of our favorite authors who had been at previous seminars. Kevin Young and Hilton Als were at the top of the list. Kevin Young, a great poet, had been to other Seminars and was a great panelist. Hilton Als is a Pulitzer Winner and critic for The New York Times. I’ve enjoyed both of their writing for many years.

Is this the highest number of Black Writers ever featured in the seminar’s lineup?

Lori: This is the first time we have had all African American writers. We have Featured Caribbean Writers from the African diaspora but never all African American Writers exclusively.

Do you feel like Singing America is spiritually or culturally connected to that 2018 theme of Writers of the Caribbean?

Lori: Only in the way that Black Americans are culturally connected perhaps by African ancestors. This seminar focuses solely on the Black American literary experience. It stands as a singular theme and I feel it is a singular event.

Who are some of the other writers that you are really looking forward to hosting this time?

Lori: I am a huge fan of several of the invitees. Jacqueline Woodson and Victor LaValle are long-time favorites. I’m excited to have Jericho Brown and Deesha Philyaw back from last year. I recently discovered the urban noir writer, SA Cosby, and look forward to seeing him this year.

What would you say to those who might think, however incorrectly, that celebrating any singular race or ethnically related genre of literature is not inclusive? How do you reinforce the importance of this theme?

Lori: It is more relevant now than at any other time in America when Black contributions to the cultural, historical, Liberal arts, and technology fields are being removed from the education system in this country, that we celebrate Black literature and seek to Preserve it for ourselves and future generations.

Was an exploration of Black literature something you hoped to devote time to when you moved to Key West?

Lori: Well. I am semi-retired now with more free time, and as an avid Reader working at a wonderful bookstore, the Literary Seminar Board was a great fit. It was just the right time to devote myself to a personal genre favorite with the support of the board.

When you look back at what you read then compared to now, have your tastes changed much?

Lori: I was always an avid reader and I read everything that I could, romance, science fiction, adventure, and lots of horror. I still read those genres but now include Memoirs and nonfiction. I was exposed to Black literature by my dad who was a huge James Baldwin fan and have read Black authors in all genres most of my reading life.

Which Baldwin work proved to be the most revelatory for you and your father?

Lori: “Giovanni’s Room.” My father came out to me after telling me to read the book.

Do you expect the demographics of this year’s audience to change much with the focus being on Black works?

Lori: Not for the paying attendees, but certainly with some of the public and community programming we are planning. The cost of attending the seminar is not slight. You are paying seminar fees, lodging expenses, transportation costs to get here, etc. If you live here, that cuts down on overhead but registration fees are still necessary.

There are Scholarships for teachers and librarians outside and in Key West. Residents will be able to attend free discussions and will not incur those associated costs which should increase public attendance and diversify our audience.

Are there ideal public-oriented events you would like to see done this year?

Lori: Yes. I would like to see a panel on the importance of Black literature to our children and how important it is for parents to encourage young Readers to discover not only the well-known Black authors but to stretch into reading some of the new authors at the early grade, middle school and high school level. ■

— Interview has been edited and condensed.

Key West Literary Seminar

» When: Jan. 12-15

» Where: Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 Quay Road, Truman Waterfront Park, Key West.

» Cost: Advance registration is required to attend the seminar in full. The fee of $675 per person includes admission to all onstage events, the opening reception and social activities among other benefits.

» Info: www.kwls.org/seminar/.