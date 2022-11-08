Celebrating the Columbia Museum of Art’s new fall exhibitions in Columbia, SC

Get in the car, CHS, we’re going to Soda City. 🚙 Recently, we had the opportunity to road trip to Columbia, SC to celebrate the opening of two new fall exhibitions: “ European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection ” and “ The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis .”

Spoiler alert: You won’t want to miss them.

All the hors d’oeuvres? Yes, please. Photo by the CHStoday team

What we tried:

The Members’ Only Opening Celebrations are the best way to be the first to see new exhibitions at the CMA — and for members, they’re free.

Not a member? Don’t worry — both the “European Splendors” and “Elizabeth Catlett” exhibitions are now open to the public with museum admission.

What not to miss:

We really enjoyed Elizabeth Catlett’s art — not only was it unique, but we appreciated how the exhibition tells the story of heroism and activism within the African American community.

We walked away with a new perspective on the intimacy of motherhood and the Civil Rights movement. The sculpture “Maternity” really stood out to us, and it seemed that other attendees felt the same.

Museum visitors taking in “Maternity” by Elizabeth Catlett. Photo by Victor Johnson for the Columbia Museum of Art

What we’re still talking about:

The members’ party was everything we could hope for. The CMA had the best Snacks to pair with the cash bar, and we had an incredible time mingling with our local, art-loving community.

Thanks to a talk from CMA curator Michael Neumeister, and a conversation between artist, professor, and gallery director Wendell Brown (who worked with Elizabeth Catlett and Samella Lewis) and Jackie Adams, CMA director of art and learning, we gained a Deeper understanding of the art before walking into the gallery and experiencing it for ourselves — which made it that much better.

Jackie Adams in conversation with Wendell Brown. Photo by Victor Johnson for the Columbia Museum of Art

How you can experience this:

“ European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collections ” is on view through Jan. 1, 2023.” The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis ” is on view through Jan. 22, 2023.

Plus, becoming a member is easy — and there are so many perks. Think: Free unlimited admissiondiscounted classes and lectures, and invitations to members-only opportunities, like this Opening Celebration.

“European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection” at the Columbia Museum of Art Photo by the CHStoday team

Things to know if you go: