Celebrating the arts at Penn State Wilkes-Barre

DALLAS, Pa. — The work of local high school artists will be on display during an upcoming exhibit at the Friedman Art Gallery at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

After a two-year hiatus, the annual High School Art Exhibit will resume for its fourth year from Dec. 8 through Jan. 31. More than 50 examples of original artwork created by local high schoolers in the categories of two-dimensional drawings and paintings, photography and three-dimensional artwork will be on display. The exhibit is open during the Friedman Art Gallery hours of Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, except during holiday breaks. There is no cost to attend, and the gallery is open to the public.

Art teachers were invited to select and submit some of their best student artwork for the exhibit. Participating schools include Lake-Lehman, Crestwood, Wilkes-Barre Area Creative and Performing Arts Academy, Social Fabric Collective and Sue Hand’s Imagery.

The Friedman Art Gallery, located in the Abram Nesbitt Academic Commons, opened as a gift from Sidney and Pauline Freeman. This art gallery space regularly displays the works of students and local artists, as well as private art collections. The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Friedman Art Gallery strives to promote, encourage and exhibit artworks of professional and amateur artists from the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus and surrounding communities.

In addition to the art exhibit, a “Celebration of the Arts” and holiday concert will be held in the Barry Auditorium of the Academic Commons. The event will take place on Dec. 8, with a performance by the Wyoming Valley West Chamber Strings from 12:15 to 1 pm During the program, the musicians and artists in attendance will be introduced. Light snacks and drinks will be provided for this event, which is open to the campus community and the public at no charge.