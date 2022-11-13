Celebrating diversity of languages ​​and translation at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Over the last fifteen years, Jaipur Literature Festival has evolved as an inclusive platform that represents the diversity of languages ​​and celebrates translated works of literature. In its 16th edition, the literary extravaganza will feature some of the most renowned authors and translators from across the globe.

The Festival is set to run from 19th – 23rd January, 2023 at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur.

One of the world’s Greatest literary show will also feature an impressive line-up of award-winning poets, including the recipient of the SAARC Literature Award for contribution to contemporary South Asian Poetry in 2013 Abhay K; novelist, literary journalist, and translator, Anupama Raju; Estonian poet Doris Kareva, and recipient of the English PEN Translates Award Ko Ko Thett. Other speakers speakers include renowned authors and translators such as Daisy Rockwell, Anamika, Anu Singh Choudhary, Navtej Sarna, Jerry Pinto, Rana Safvi, and Tiffany Tsao.

There will be a host of critically acclaimed writers including Portuguese Writer Ana Filomena Amaral; eminent journalist, Writer and Translator Arunava Sinha; Sahitya Akademi award-winner Aruna Chakravarti; author Bibek Debroy; Italian Writer Giorgio Montefoschi; leading bi-lingual editor Mani Rao; Writer and Translator Manisha Chaudhry; Translator and columnist Mini Krishnan; Padmabhushan awardee Mridul Kirti; music, Diplomat and India’s Ambassador to UAE and Egypt Navdeep Suri; Publisher and Translator Oscar Pujol; Rita Kothari; Saaz Aggarwal; author Saskya Jain; Feminist Writer and Publisher Urvashi Butalia; author Vineet Gill; and celebrated poet, music and cinema Scholar Yatindra Mishra.

Entry free

