Celebrate the Season at Fish Creek’s Winterfest
Photo by Rachel Lukas.
It’s time to get bundled up and get a little weird this weekend as Fish Creek breaks up the off-season with Winterfest.
You can take on the competition in the Fruit Loop Run, show off your Stumpf fiddle skills or hunt down a sasquatch. Or you can just warm up under the tent while mowing down brats and beers and catching up with friends.
It’s the festival that, through the years, has brought such high-stakes battles as the cherry-pit spit, toilet-seat toss, minnow Races and the bike toss. Snow kickball was a centerpiece for a couple of years, then human foosball – anything for a little fun and a few laughs to brighten up February.
Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your Winterfest weekend. Some of these events require registration at visitfishcreek.com/event/winterfest.
Schedule of Events
February 3-5
All events take place in Clark Park unless noted.
February 3
DoCo Disco Night at Hands On Art Studio, 3655 Peninsula Players Road in Fish Creek
February 4
10 am – 6 pm: Main tent is open with food, beverages, music and games
10 am – 3 pm: Game booths are open
10 am – 3 pm: All Things Chocolate fundraiser for the Gibraltar Historical Association at the Old Town Hall, 4176 Maple St. in Fish Creek
10 am – 5 pm: Winter Wine and Cherry Fest at Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Winery, 9197 Hwy 42 in Fish Creek
11 am – 1 pm: Winterfest Cake Bake competition
11:30 am: Disc golf
12:30 pm: Ice-rescue demonstration
1 pm: Cherry-pit spit at Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Winery
2 pm: Stumpf fiddle contest
3-5:30 pm: Bacchus Lotus plays
February 5
10:30 am: Fruit Loop Fun Run (0.49-mile run)