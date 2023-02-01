Celebrate the Season at Fish Creek’s Winterfest

Photo by Rachel Lukas.

It’s time to get bundled up and get a little weird this weekend as Fish Creek breaks up the off-season with Winterfest.

You can take on the competition in the Fruit Loop Run, show off your Stumpf fiddle skills or hunt down a sasquatch. Or you can just warm up under the tent while mowing down brats and beers and catching up with friends.

Fish Creek’s Fruit Loop Fun Run. File photo.

It’s the festival that, through the years, has brought such high-stakes battles as the cherry-pit spit, toilet-seat toss, minnow Races and the bike toss. Snow kickball was a centerpiece for a couple of years, then human foosball – anything for a little fun and a few laughs to brighten up February.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your Winterfest weekend. Some of these events require registration at visitfishcreek.com/event/winterfest.

Photo by Rachel Lukas.

Schedule of Events

February 3-5

All events take place in Clark Park unless noted.

February 3

DoCo Disco Night at Hands On Art Studio, 3655 Peninsula Players Road in Fish Creek

February 4

10 am – 6 pm: Main tent is open with food, beverages, music and games

10 am – 3 pm: Game booths are open

10 am – 3 pm: All Things Chocolate fundraiser for the Gibraltar Historical Association at the Old Town Hall, 4176 Maple St. in Fish Creek

10 am – 5 pm: Winter Wine and Cherry Fest at Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Winery, 9197 Hwy 42 in Fish Creek

11 am – 1 pm: Winterfest Cake Bake competition

11:30 am: Disc golf

12:30 pm: Ice-rescue demonstration

1 pm: Cherry-pit spit at Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Winery

2 pm: Stumpf fiddle contest

3-5:30 pm: Bacchus Lotus plays

February 5

10:30 am: Fruit Loop Fun Run (0.49-mile run)