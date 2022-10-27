Celebrate the New Sound of Healing Art Bench at Artfeel Nov. 5th

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Bring your chairs and picnic baskets and head to Hughes Landing’s Bandshell to celebrate the Memorial Hermann Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center’s recently installed Sound of Healing art bench, which overlooks beautiful Lake Woodlands.

Sound of Healing by artists Michelle Old, Kevin Giusepetti, Stacy Moore, and Derek Giuseppetti, underwritten by Canopy, Memorial Hermann’s Cancer Survivorship Center in The Woodlands, Texas. Photo by Joan Tilton.

Sound of Healing was created by local artists Michelle Old, Kevin Giusepetti, Stacy Moore, and Derek Giuseppetti, and shepherded by The Woodlands Arts Council’s (TWAC) Public Art Committee.

The bench is made of wood and aluminum tubes. The artist’s statement for the piece describes the location of the bench as a place to experience calmness, contemplation and healing through sound. At the same time, the design was intended to put the beauty of the community on display and show how individual pieces can come together to form a symphony.

“It’s our Honor to gift this powerful public artwork to The Woodlands,” smiles Marcella Herrera, Canopy Program Director for Memorial Hermann Health System. “The artist’s goal was to create a work that embodies the journey to Healing so it’s not surprising we absolutely love how the chime sounds remind us of the bell ringing that joyfully marks the completion of cancer treatment.”

“We are all trying to heal from something,” explains Nickole Kerner Bobley, founder and host of Artfeel. “We thank The Howard Hughes Co. for sponsoring the show at the art bench site itself.”

On stage, Kerner Bobley will be joined by co-hosts Gideon Bustamante (aka The Painter), who will sing, and David Deveau will dance and encourage audience participation in this robust contemplation of this new artwork.

“Artfeel is the perfect way to support our mission of providing regional cultural and educational enrichment to our community,” says Jenny Carattini-Wright, CFEE, Executive Director of TWAC. “We do this by producing the Fidelity Investments Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, presenting public art, and hosting community events and programs supporting the performing, visual and literary arts.”

Sign up to share your artfeel of Sound of Healing by registering your performance at https://bit.ly/3shvdCk. Hurry! These coveted spots will go fast!

What is Artfeel?

In its 5th anniversary year, Artfeel offers up to 2 minutes of microphone time to area Residents who brave the stage and share how a selected public artwork makes them feel— their artfeel. Some people sing, some dance, some play instruments, some story-tell, some show-and-tell their art or share sentimental objects, and some say just one word—the emotion the art has evoked in them. The rules are…there are no rules…and that is the fun!

Artfeel is produced by The Woodlands Arts Council and is part of their Because Art Matters programming. The Howard Hughes Corporation, Sarah Kelly School of Music, Sweekman Artists, and Market Street are Artfeel’s proud partners.

To learn more about Artfeel, please visit www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org. To learn more about Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at Memorial Hermann, please visit https://bit.ly/3VPcP1q.

We hope to see you there and see what happens when people get together and talk about art!

The Woodlands Arts Council, Inc. (TWAC) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation and hosts the annual The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival to raise funds to support art outreach locally to the community. www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org.

