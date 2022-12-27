Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Crooked Tree Arts Center and Petoskey library

PETOSKEY — Ring in the New Year with arts and crafts, entertainment, food and more at the Crooked Tree Arts Center’s annual New Year’s Eve at the Arts Center.

Beginning at 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, the arts center will be hosting both indoor and outdoor family-friendly activities.

“We are thrilled,” said event coordinator Andi Symonds. “We’re back indoors and a little bit outdoors, kind of back to our indoor activities that normally make up our annual event.”

Among the indoor activities taking place at the arts center are arts and crafts, a magic show, Pottery and dance workshops, an all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, and pasta buffet from Mancino’s, and live music from the band Levitator and Jeff Pagel.

“We have some of our old inside favorites that are returning,” Symonds said. “We have three different arts and crafts activities, so you can make and design your own buttons, you can decorate a Tote bag and then we also are making Monster noisemakers for the ball drop at 9 pm that we do.”

Activities at the Petoskey District Library, just across the street from the arts center, will kick off at 6 pm

They will be featuring live music from the band The North Carolines, a chance to take photos with Mo Willem’s “Pigeon,” a variety of board, card and video games to play, and paper making and button making activities.

The fun will also continue outside with several activities.

“On our Bidwell Plaza we have a DJ, a bonfire pit with a s’mores station Sponsored by the Petoskey District Library,” Symonds said. “We have a chili tent from Parkside Deli. We’re going to have a juggler outside during those outside activities.”

The evening’s festivities will culminate with the ball drop at 9 pm outside in the middle of Mitchell Street, allowing families with young children to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up until midnight.

Symonds, who joined the arts center staff last year when they hosted a scaled down, outdoors-only version of the New Year’s event, said she is looking forward to “returning to those fun activities that were missed last year.”

“It’s just, all in all, a big celebration in general, which is really fun,” she said. “I love the big ball drop at 9 pm That’s a big favorite, too.”

New Year’s Eve at the Arts Center is Sponsored by the Kroeger-Mainland Family Fund and the Petoskey District Library. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Kids age 2 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.crookedtree.org.

