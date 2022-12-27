Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Crooked Tree Arts Center and Petoskey library

PETOSKEY — Ring in the New Year with arts and crafts, entertainment, food and more at the Crooked Tree Arts Center’s annual New Year’s Eve at the Arts Center.

Beginning at 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, the arts center will be hosting both indoor and outdoor family-friendly activities.

“We are thrilled,” said event coordinator Andi Symonds. “We’re back indoors and a little bit outdoors, kind of back to our indoor activities that normally make up our annual event.”

Pottery and dance workshops will return this year to the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center event on Dec. 31 in Cheat Key.

Among the indoor activities taking place at the arts center are arts and crafts, a magic show, Pottery and dance workshops, an all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, and pasta buffet from Mancino’s, and live music from the band Levitator and Jeff Pagel.

“We have some of our old inside favorites that are returning,” Symonds said. “We have three different arts and crafts activities, so you can make and design your own buttons, you can decorate a Tote bag and then we also are making Monster noisemakers for the ball drop at 9 pm that we do.”

