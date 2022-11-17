Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events | Arts & Culture | Spokane | The Pacific Northwest Inlander

click to enlarge



LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Through Dec. 3; Fri from 4-7 pm, Sat from 10 am-3 pm, Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center

An exhibition curated by Spokane Tribal member Charlene Teters, featuring the work of 17 regional Native artists whose art was inspired by and comments on the concept of Native land acknowledgments. facebook.com/GUUAC

SAVAGES AND PRINCESSES: THE PERSISTENCE OF NATIVES AMERICAN STEREOTYPES

Through March 19, 2023; Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

This traveling exhibition features 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their identities by replacing stereotypical images in pop culture of Indigenous people. northwestmuseum.org

BRING HER HOME

Tue, Nov. 17 from 4-6 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 432

This documentary examines the justice movement for murdered and missing Indigenous women. Guest speaker Margo Hill leads a discussion after the screening, and refreshments are provided. news.wsu.edu

SWEETHEART DANCERS

Fri, Nov. 18 at 6 pm, Spokane Public Library’s The Hive

A showing of Sweetheart Dancers, a film about a Two-Spirit couple. The film is followed by bingo with prizes from RISE Indigenous, the Spectrum Center and more. ppectrumcenterspokane.org

TONIA JO HALL, WILLIAMS & REE

Fri, Nov. 18 from 7-10 pm, Coeur d’Alene Casino

Hall is a Native Comedian teaching Native American youth about their identities through comedy. Williams and Ree are a musical Comedy duo out of the Dakotas. cdacasino.com

NATIVE DANCE EXHIBITION

Sat, Nov. 19 from 2-4 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

A showcase of traditional Native American dance and drumming performances by members of various plateau tribes. northernquest.com

WINTER BLESSING

Sun, Nov. 20 from 2-4 pm, Coeur d’Alene Casino

An afternoon of traditional Native American Storytelling and dance, complete with complimentary fry bread and Huckleberry jam. cdacasino.com

INDIGENOUS FOODS WORKSHOP

Tue, Nov. 22 from 2-4 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 202

Cook wild rice and meatballs in the kitchen with guidance from the Center for Native American Health. news.wsu.edu

CAMAS: SACRED FOOD OF THE NAME TREE

Tue, Nov. 29 at 7 pm, The Kenworthy

This film shares the historical and cultural significance of the camas plant to the Nez Perce people, featuring interviews with members of the Nez Perce Tribe. kenworthy.org

— COMPILED BY MADISON PEARSON