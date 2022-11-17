Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events | Arts & Culture | Spokane | The Pacific Northwest Inlander
LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Through Dec. 3; Fri from 4-7 pm, Sat from 10 am-3 pm, Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center
An exhibition curated by Spokane Tribal member Charlene Teters, featuring the work of 17 regional Native artists whose art was inspired by and comments on the concept of Native land acknowledgments. facebook.com/GUUAC
SAVAGES AND PRINCESSES: THE PERSISTENCE OF NATIVES AMERICAN STEREOTYPES
Through March 19, 2023; Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
This traveling exhibition features 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their identities by replacing stereotypical images in pop culture of Indigenous people. northwestmuseum.org
BRING HER HOME
Tue, Nov. 17 from 4-6 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 432
This documentary examines the justice movement for murdered and missing Indigenous women. Guest speaker Margo Hill leads a discussion after the screening, and refreshments are provided. news.wsu.edu
SWEETHEART DANCERS
Fri, Nov. 18 at 6 pm, Spokane Public Library’s The Hive
A showing of Sweetheart Dancers, a film about a Two-Spirit couple. The film is followed by bingo with prizes from RISE Indigenous, the Spectrum Center and more. ppectrumcenterspokane.org
TONIA JO HALL, WILLIAMS & REE
Fri, Nov. 18 from 7-10 pm, Coeur d’Alene Casino
Hall is a Native Comedian teaching Native American youth about their identities through comedy. Williams and Ree are a musical Comedy duo out of the Dakotas. cdacasino.com
NATIVE DANCE EXHIBITION
Sat, Nov. 19 from 2-4 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino
A showcase of traditional Native American dance and drumming performances by members of various plateau tribes. northernquest.com
WINTER BLESSING
Sun, Nov. 20 from 2-4 pm, Coeur d’Alene Casino
An afternoon of traditional Native American Storytelling and dance, complete with complimentary fry bread and Huckleberry jam. cdacasino.com
INDIGENOUS FOODS WORKSHOP
Tue, Nov. 22 from 2-4 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 202
Cook wild rice and meatballs in the kitchen with guidance from the Center for Native American Health. news.wsu.edu
CAMAS: SACRED FOOD OF THE NAME TREE
Tue, Nov. 29 at 7 pm, The Kenworthy
This film shares the historical and cultural significance of the camas plant to the Nez Perce people, featuring interviews with members of the Nez Perce Tribe. kenworthy.org
— COMPILED BY MADISON PEARSON
