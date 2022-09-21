Celebrate M State’s Homecoming with SpartanFest, a first-ever free community event

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Homecoming is just around the corner at M State and the college’s Fergus Falls campus is celebrating with – yeehaw! – a Western-themed week of fun and engaging events for students, staff and the whole community.

Starting Monday, September 26 and continuing through Saturday, October 1, M State’s 2022 Homecoming Week will include many activities for students, such as contests, a food drive, dance, bonfire, football game and more.

New this year is SpartanFest, a family-friendly evening of carnival-style kids’ games with prizes, inflatables, a 52-foot obstacle course, dunk tank, pumpkin painting, bingo and other activities. It will be held outdoors from 5-7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the Fergus Falls campus, near the gym (L100C entrance).

Free and open to everyone, SpartanFest was planned by M State staff and student organizers as a fun way to include the whole community in the college’s Homecoming celebrations.

“We were brainstorming fun things we’d like to see on campus, and ways to connect with the community and celebrate our students, and the idea of ​​SpartanFest just took off from there,” explains Lauren Proels, Assistant Director of Campus Life and Housing at M State. “A different spin on Homecoming, SpartanFest is a free and easy way to entertain your whole family. We hope it’s enjoyable for all involved, and our wish is to continue building it up year after year!”

People are invited to visit the Waage and Charles Beck art galleries while on campus for SpartanFest, to check out the two exhibitions currently on display: “Inspirations 22” features a variety of works by member-artists of the regional Art of the Lakes organization; “Shared Affinity, Distinctive Paths” is a mother-daughter exhibition of pottery, prints and more. The Fergus Falls campus will be open during SpartanFest and there is no cost to see the exhibits.

Before SpartanFest, beginning at 2:30 pm at Spartan Field on Saturday, cheer on the Spartan football team as they take on Rochester Community and Technical College. M State President Carrie Brimhall will be handing out goodies to the crowd, and an M State student ensemble will perform the national anthem. At half-time, Fergus Falls youth football players will take the field to demonstrate their talents. There is no cost to attend the game.

After SpartanFest, stick around and cozy up near the football field for an outdoor family movie Sponsored by Park Region, Disney/Pixar’s “Coco,” showing at dusk (about 7:15 pm).

Throughout the week at M State, students will have the chance to participate in daily “Where’s the Spartan?” contests, pick up free t-shirts and treats at spirit events, cast their votes for the next Royal Spartans, and take on their teachers in a friendly game of kickball.

The Royal Spartans Coronation will be happening at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Legacy Hall, followed by the traditional Homecoming dance and bonfire for students from 7:30-10 pm on the south side of Williams Hillside. For a complete schedule of events, visit minnesota.edu/homecoming.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 7,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.

From Minnesota State Community and Technical College.