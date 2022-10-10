Celebrate Fall Events in the Area

The following list contains Fall Events in the area. If your organization has an event you would like added, email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

71st Whole Hog Sausage & Sauerkraut Dinner, Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 5 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 123 Church Rd., Augusta. Outside dining and carryouts available. Dinner includes pork sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread and homemade pie for $15. To pre-order pork sausage, meaty backbones or ribs, please call 636-228-4417. For more information, visit www.clcaugustamo.org.

Whole Hog Fall Sausage Dinner, Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 6 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 Hwy D, New Melle. Carry-outs and outdoor dining are available. Dinner includes pork sausage, sides, homemade bread and desserts for $15 adults and $8 children. Activities include a craft bazaar, country store, pull tabs, quilt raffle, wine and beer garden and much more. Click here to view flyer.

Trunk or Treat, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Daniel Boone Elementary Parking Lot, 201 W. Hwy D. Join the Daniel Boone Elementary PTO for a trunk or treat; admission is one bag of candy. For more information and updates, visit Facebook @dbpto.

Oktoberfest, Sunday, October 16, from 12 to 6 pm, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 150 W Hwy D, New Melle. The 2nd Annual Oktoberfest will feature fried German sausage, German potato salad, sauerkraut and green beans. Live music from So Grand Polka Band starts at 2 pm Good News Brewing will have multiple brews, fan favorites and maybe some new creations. Plenty of fun and games for the whole family. Visit stpauls-oktoberfest.org for details. Click here to view flyer.

Chili and Beef Dinner, Sunday, October 16, from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm at Ebenezer UCC, corner of Walnut & Public, Augusta. Serving both dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 626-228-4831. Click here to view flyer.

Family Fall Festival, Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 6 pm at Dardenne Baptist Church, 2345 Oak Drive, O’Fallon, 63368. Fun for all ages, tons of activities, bring the whole family everyone is welcome to attend. Call or text Veronica at 636-625-2015 for questions and RSVP.

Trunk or Treat, Friday, October 28, from 6 to 9 pm at Femme Osage UCC, 4360 Cappeln Osage Rd, Augusta. Those wishing to participate with a decorated vehicle should arrive at the Femme Osage Church parking lot by 5:30 pm Along with a vast amount of candy, treats, and party favors, the evening will include creative games, and food will be available for purchase . Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Chicken and Fish Dinner, Friday, October 28, from 4 to 7 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall, 13495 S Hwy. 94, Dutzow. Sponsored by K of C, Fr. Berten’s Council #1927. Dinner includes fish, chicken, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and homemade desserts. Adults $15 and children $6. Dine-in or carry-outs available. Proceeds to benefit pro-life trip for St. Ignatius and St. Vincent Schools.

Trunk or Treat, Saturday, October 29, from 2 to 4 pm at Shiloh UMC, 1515 Hwy T, Foristell. Shiloh will be hosting this free, safe, daytime and family fun event with activities, snacks, games, face painting and of course candy. All families are welcome. For more info, visit Shiloh’s Facebook page @shilohforistell.

New Melle Halloween Party, Saturday, October 29, from 5:30 to 11 pm, New Melle Sport and Rec, 4700 Hwy Z. The 2nd Annual Halloween party Hosted by NMSR & New Melle 411 will include a trunk or treat, chili cook-off, adult costume kickball, face painting, costume contest, Blondin Real Estate Pumpkin Glow and more. For updates and details, visit www.newmellesportsandrec.com. Click here to view flyer.

Trunk or Treat, Sunday, October 30, at 4 pm, St. John’s UCC 945 Wolfrum Rd, Weldon Spring. Church members and anyone who would like to join them handing out candy from decorated vehicles is welcome. Fun for all ages. Prize for the best-decorated vehicle.

Fish & Chicken Dinner, Friday, November 4, from 4 to 7 pm at the Marthasville Community Club, 601 One Street. First Friday of each month through April. Dinner features all-you-can-eat chicken and fish, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, applesauce and homemade desserts. Adults $15, children $7, and those under five are free. Call-in orders are available at 636-433-2204; all carryouts are $15.

Annual Holly Berry Holiday Bazaar and Silent Auction, Saturday, November 5, from 9 am to 3 pm, St. John’s UCC, 945 Wolfrum Rd., Weldon Spring. The day will include a craft fair and silent auction with food and shopping. Enjoy the photo booth, face painting, cookie shop, cakewalk, specialty gift shops, Raffles and a visit with Santa Claus from 10 am to noon. For more information, call (636) 926-8995 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Sausage and Potato Pancake Dinner, Sunday, November 6, from 11 am to 5 pm, St. John’s UCC Church, 60 Johannes Lane, Cappeln. Dinner includes sausage, potato pancakes, sauerkraut, green beans, apple sauce and dessert (fruit pie.) Dine in and carry out available. Adults – $15 and Children – (6-11) $7. Stop by the Country Store with crafts and goodies. Click here to view flyer.

Veterans Day Celebration, Friday, November 11, at Daniel Boone Elementary School. We will be serving breakfast followed by a program to Honor Veterans in our community for their service. Please call the Daniel Boone Elementary office at (636) 851-4400 if you, or a Veteran you know, would like to attend.

Chicken and Fish Dinner, Friday, November 18, from 4 to 7 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall, 13495 S Hwy. 94, Dutzow. Sponsored by K of C, Fr. Berten’s Council #1927. Dinner includes fish, chicken, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and homemade desserts. Adults $15 and children $6. Dine-in or carryout available. Proceeds to benefit Adopt a Family and Terry Lee Glosemeyer Scholarship.