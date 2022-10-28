Celebrate Fall At Chastain Park’s Annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festival

If visual arts are your thing, or if you’ve got an adoration for Crafty fun, then you don’t want to miss Chastain Park’s two-day outdoor event celebrating the arts. The Chastain Park Arts Festival will be hosting its thirteenth iteration on the weekend commencing November 5.

The event sets to give back to the community through art and cultureas well as create a venue that emphasizes ATL and Georgian artists, so they can showcase their work in their own back yard.

The event is presented by The Atlanta Foundation For Public Spaces, highlighting the importance of local events and a sense of community.

With The Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival unlike any other in the City of Atlanta, you can expect the Uniting of outstanding local, regional and national artists.

The festival is famous for one of the largest and most enthusiastic art-buying communities in the ATL, so you know you’re in for a treat. It will feature up to 185 fine painters, photographers, sculptors, leather crafters, and more.

As well as fine arts and crafts, there will be a children’s area, and top-notch food vendors. Local Musicians will be keeping things lively with acoustic tunes throughout the weekend, too!

Chastain Park Arts Festival is free of charge and dog friendly. You can find Chastain Park at 140 W Wieuca Rd NW Atlanta, 30327. It’s conveniently located near the Chastain Park Amphitheater, the Horse Barn and Golf Course. For more information, visit their website.

In other Chastain Park news, The PATH Foundation recently unveiled the grand opening of the West Wieuca PATH. This 6-mile-long trail segment marked the completion of the final trail segment in the 5-mile-long Chastain Park trail network.

The trail network started back in 1994, making this momentous unveiling 28 years in the making. For more information, click the link below.