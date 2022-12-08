Celebrate Downey through the eyes of artist Jeaneen Carlino

In the latest poster to debut in Metro Art’s popular Through the Eyes of Artists series, artist Jeaneen Carlino celebrates the historic architecture, homes and commercial districts of Downey in a cheerful tribute to the city’s charms.

You can meet Jeaneen Carlino this Saturday, December 10, and receive a free signed copy of her Through the Eyes of Artists poster at Downey’s Apollo Capsule Lighting holiday event:

Saturday, December 10

Meet the Artist from 4-6 pm

Apollo Capsule Lighting Holiday Event

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

Take Metro lines 111, 115, 117, 120, 125, 265, 266 and Go Metro to Downey. Use the Transit app to plan your trip.

Carlino will be signing posters, and Metro Art staff will also be on hand with information on Metro Art programs.

The City of Downey and Columbia Memorial Space Center (CMSC) are organizing the annual event, which is a twist on a traditional community tree lighting. Instead, an outdoor replica of the Apollo space capsule will be lit. There will also be a tuba concert with holiday tunes and plenty of hands-on activities where science meets the holidays!

Downey’s nostalgic character stood out to Carlino, who spent her childhood visiting her grandparents in Downey, as she created the artwork. These memories, especially of its mid-century buildings and iconic landmarks, informed her appreciation of architecture in the city when she returned as an adult.

Fun fact: Downey was where the command and service modules for the Apollo program were built beginning in the 1960s.

More information about the Apollo Lighting event is available on the CMSC website.

Colorful Architectural landmarks—including mid-century churches, food stands and dingbat apartment buildings—are framed by stylized Streets and Railroad Crossings that Capture the nostalgic past and urban present in this tribute to Downey by artist Jeaneen Carlino.

About the Artist

JEANEE CARLINO (b. 1980, Pico Rivera, CA) creates depictions of powerful, Divine women on an inner voyage of self-growth and love. Her mixed-media Acrylic paintings — infused with spray paint, colored pencils, stenciling, gold leaf and Collage — feature fantastical environments, adorned with decorative patterns, shapes and colors. She draws inspiration from the celestial and the everyday to uplift, inspire and spread joy. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Art Center College of Design.

About Through the Eyes of Artists

In the tradition of celebrating transportation through colorful travel destination posters, Metro Art commissions a diverse range of Los Angeles artists to create original artworks for the Through the Eyes of Artists poster series. Established in 2003, the posters are displayed on board Metro Trains and buses.

View other works in the poster series here.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place.

Click here for more information about Metro Art.

Follow Metro Art on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for the Metro Art email list to hear about upcoming art opportunities and more.

