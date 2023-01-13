Celebrate at free events and museums

Events across the Indianapolis area are planned for this weekend and Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The civil rights leader’s life, Legacy and the ongoing fight for equity are the subjects of several museum exhibits and speeches. Performances and art-making activities will spread the message as well.

Before visitors head out, there are a few things to note. Admission to the following events and museums is free, but many require or encourage advance registration. Those who head out to White River State Park are invited to donate money to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana through Dip Jars at the venues.

‘The Homage Exhibit’

Noon-3 pm and 6 pm-8 pm Friday and Saturday. 11:30 am-2 pm and 4:30 pm-7 pm Sunday. Entry Pavilion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St. gainbridgefieldhouse.com

A traveling exhibit devoted to artifacts from Black history — with original historical documents, art, photos, letters and more from icons including Booker T. Washington, Shirley Chisholm and Frederick Douglass — will be on display. They’re part of “The Homage Exhibit,” which spans the time of slavery until the election of former President Barack Obama, according to the website.

41st MLK Day of Celebration

Noon Monday. Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Ave. madamwalkerlegacycenter.com. Free.

Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and movement strategist from New York, will speak at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. She’s known for giving a speech about what she termed a state of emergency for Black people that went viral in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Mallory also has been named among Time’s 100 most influential people as a co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

Indiana State Museum

Free Monday. 650 W. Washington St. indianamuseum.org

Activities include watching videos of King’s speeches; the opportunity to make a community quilt; education about Black creators, Scientists and engineers; creating Protest signs and buttons; and a performance by the Meraki Dance Co.

Eiteljorg Museum

Free Monday. 500 W. Washington St. eiteljorg.org

Visitors can join a community art project, learn about King’s famous quotes and write their dreams in a note on the comment wall. Find at-home activities, including instructions on making a lantern and how to stream “Freedom Riders” for free, on the Eiteljorg’s website.

What to see:Here’s a look inside the Eiteljorg’s revamped Native American Galleries

NCAA Hall of Champions

Free Monday. 700 W. Washington St.ncaahallofchampions.org

On display will be the “Title IX at 50” exhibit that explores the legislation’s impact on Women’s sports and what’s required for NCAA student-athletes. Games, a 1930s retro gym and ski simulator are among the activities.

Indianapolis Zoo

Free Monday. 1200 W. Washington St.indianapoliszoo.com

Cold-weather animals — including the Arctic fox, sea lions, walrus, tigers and brown bears — will be out, and visitors can enjoy indoor exhibits as well as the Dolphin Dome, Deserts Dome and more.

The Children’s Museum

Free Monday. 3000 N. Meridian St.childrensmuseum.org

Note: Tickets for the museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day are sold out. The next free day is Feb. 20, and tickets will be available starting Feb. 10.

The museum will have performances by the Griot Drum Ensemble, stories about children during the Civil Rights Movement and an opportunity to create artwork with Visiting Artist Ashley Nora.

Conner Prairie

Free Monday. 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers.connerprairie.org

Visitors can learn about symbols of activism and create their own in the Teen Room; listen to drumming, dancing and singing; watch a film about courageous community members and the Birmingham Children’s March; and record audio with podcast hosts of “This is Problematic!”, among other activities.

Tickets are available at the ticket desk Monday.

Indiana Historical Society

Free Monday. 450 W. Ohio St.indianahistory.org

Storytelling, service activities and music performed by Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team are part of the museum’s celebration. Visitors can also bring new children’s clothes, books or cash donations for Charity Cares Early Academy.

Newfields

4000 Michigan Road.discovernewfields.org

The museum and campus are closed on Mondays but will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the weekend. On Saturday, activities are included with admission. Admission is free Sunday, and visitors can experience Storytime with Black Worldschoolers; art-making; and performances by Kenyetta Dance Company, pianist Joshua Thompson and spoken word artist Manon Voice, among others.

Carmel’s MLK Day Commemoration

6:30 pm Monday. Tarkington Theater at the Center for The Performing Arts, 3 Carter Green in Carmel. carmel.in.gov. Free.

Music, dance and spoken word performances along the theme of “On Being a Good Neighbor” will celebrate the day with the city of Carmel. The event will include the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations, Carmel Ebenezer Church Praise Team, 4Mation dance Troupe and the Carmel Interfaith Alliance.

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Contact IndyStar Reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or [email protected] Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.