CEF’s 25th anniversary goal? More scholarships than ever!

Vince Anch is the executive director of the Catholic Education Foundation.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Catholic Education Foundation in the archdiocese.

Throughout this school year, CEF will be celebrating those who helped build one of the most successful charitable organizations dedicated to Catholic education.

Many people have generously given of their time and treasure over the past 25 years to ensure that all children, especially those living in poverty, could attend a Catholic school. Two of these people will be honored at CEF’s annual Gaudeamus Gala on Oct. 29.

Tom Zarda, Rich Henry and Blake Mulvany built the organization that we know today as the Catholic Education Foundation with the support of Archbishop James P. Keleher. Blake served as superintendent of Catholic schools from 1996-2003 and as director of CEF from 2003-2006. They recruited community leaders like Tom and Rich to help support Archdiocesan Catholic schools. Not only did Tom and Rich provide very generous financial support, they also donated a tremendous amount of their time to the cause. Tom and Rich will be honored at this year’s Gaudeamus. Blake, who passed away in 2019, was honored at CEF’s very first gala.

Tom and Rich not only helped establish CEF, but also recruited other Catholic leaders who have carried on their legacy. CEF was blessed with many generous people in its early years.

Charles and Antoinette Berkel, Ben and Betty Zarda, Bill and Jean Dunn, John and Pat Menghini, Mark and Lisa Ledom, Nelson and Marcia Newcomer, Pat and Mel McAnany, Leonard and Ellen McKinzie, Jim and Kathy O’Hara, Tom and Sandy Long, Rick and Ruth Wiseman and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann are just a few early supporters who were instrumental in helping children receive a Catholic education.

Last school year, CEF awarded $3.2 million in scholarships to over 1,600 youth. This school year, requests for CEF financial assistance Scholarships have reached an all-time high with nearly 300 additional children currently needing help. This is approximately 100 more requests than in previous years.

CEF is committed to supporting each one of these children by awarding over $4 million in scholarships. To do this, CEF is relying on “Gaudeamus” (“Let Us Rejoice”) to raise the additional $800,000 it will need to meet all requests for Scholarship funding. Every Gaudeamus donation received this year will be matched! Go online to: cefgala.org to purchase tickets or to support CEF scholarships.

CEF is grateful for all the people who helped it get started 25 years ago and the many people who have supported it since.