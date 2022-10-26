Ceferin hits out at offside and handball rules: ‘You are penalized if you have a big nose or big feet’

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hit out at the current offside and handball rules, claiming that: “You are penalized if you have a big nose or big feet”.

The laws are set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), headquartered like UEFA in Switzerland.

Ceferin specifically criticized how VAR judged players offside by “five millimeters”, as well as claiming that “nobody understands anything” about handball.

Speaking in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe ahead of the UEFA Congress in Vienna, Ceferin said: “At the start, VAR was too slow. Now, in European competition, it’s a lot quicker.

“But the fact that there can be an offside by five millimeters is still an issue for me. You are penalized if you have a big nose or big feet… and I have a problem with handballs. Nobody understands anything anymore. It should be clarified.”

He also revealed that he had discussed the issue with Luis Figo, former Portugal and Real Madrid legend.

“Figo told me the other day that if he was playing these days, if he didn’t know what to do with the ball, he would shoot at the defender’s hands.”

An example of Figo’s idea could be seen in Liverpool’s 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final, where Sadio Mane won his side an early penalty after aiming the ball at Moussa Sissoko’s outstretched arm.

(Photo: Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

GO DEEPER What is the handball rule now? Explaining VAR interventions and the intricacies of the armpit and shoulder

How have the laws changed in recent years?

Handball rules have always been unclear. IFAB and the Football Association have updated their rulebooks on several occasions in recent years to try to remedy this. Before this season began, there were several alterations in English football concerning handball violations.

For example, last season, a goal would be disallowed if the creator or scorer was adjudged to have handled the ball, whether intentional or not. Now, these rules apply exclusively to the scorer.

There is also confusion over where the shoulder area starts and ends.

Despite commentators declaring it is the sleeve of an Imaginary T-shirt, IFAB’s official ruling states: “To determine handball offenses, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the armpit.” In other words, it is only legal to use the part of the arm that cannot make the outline of a player’s body any bigger.

IFAB have also made a small but important change to the offside rule, ensuring that “the bottom of the armpit” will be taken as the measuring point, rather than the entire outstretched arm.

Thicker lines have also been used in an attempt to ensure that players will not have goals ruled out by being a toe offside.

For more analysis on the handball law, Go Deeper below.